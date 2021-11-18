Rentberry (BERRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $302,232.03

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $302,232.03 and $295.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00220081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00088829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

