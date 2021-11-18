Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega Sells 2,441 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 2,441 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $81,773.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $26,322.12.

On Friday, November 12th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $782,090.10.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $368.50.

On Monday, November 8th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01.

On Thursday, November 4th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35.

REPL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 489,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,415. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

