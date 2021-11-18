Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 18th (ATVI, AVIR, BFFBF, BIFF, BSMX, GASNY, GDDFF, LXP, RLLMF, TAIPY)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, November 18th:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Biffa (LON:BIFF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 430 ($5.62).

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

