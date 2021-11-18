Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 2U (TWOU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2021 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

11/11/2021 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/10/2021 – 2U had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/29/2021 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

TWOU stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,725. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $29,761,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,361,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 2U by 91.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

