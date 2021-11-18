Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lassonde Industries Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.68. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$209.50 and a 52 week high of C$269.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

