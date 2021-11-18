Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: IIPZF):

  • 11/10/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/9/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/9/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.75 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/9/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/9/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/9/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.50 to C$19.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/9/2021 – InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

