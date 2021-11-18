Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG):

11/12/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/8/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/5/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/2/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/21/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 230 ($3.00).

10/19/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/13/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/29/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/20/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.32 ($2.02). 16,651,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,830,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52-week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

