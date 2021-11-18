Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.45. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 125,838 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 million, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at $794,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

