Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading 3.8% Higher

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. 4,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 728,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $924.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,359,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

