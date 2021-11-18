Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Resources Connection and Rimini Street’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.96 $25.23 million $1.08 16.85 Rimini Street $326.78 million 1.93 $12.98 million ($0.31) -23.39

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Resources Connection and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rimini Street 0 3 2 0 2.40

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.83%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Volatility & Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 5.39% 14.18% 8.89% Rimini Street -4.37% -8.25% 4.95%

Summary

Resources Connection beats Rimini Street on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

