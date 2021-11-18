Reviewing CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A CIT Group 23.98% 15.12% 1.47%

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and CIT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.98 $1.24 million N/A N/A CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.57 -$615.30 million $6.86 7.25

Community Capital Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIT Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Community Capital Bancshares and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CIT Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

CIT Group has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.08%. Given CIT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CIT Group beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

