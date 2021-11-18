Reviewing Emergent Capital (EMGCQ) and Its Competitors

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS: EMGCQ) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Emergent Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emergent Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 577 1988 2234 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 15.32%. Given Emergent Capital’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emergent Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emergent Capital and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million $14.50 million 3.67 Emergent Capital Competitors $20.55 billion $984.37 million 4.15

Emergent Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital. Emergent Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 3.57% 4.03% 0.61%

Volatility & Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emergent Capital rivals beat Emergent Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

