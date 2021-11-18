Reviewing Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) & Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -1.51% 7.75% 0.86% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Hempstract’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.76 -$14.83 billion ($1.22) -25.11 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hempstract has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Occidental Petroleum and Hempstract, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 3 4 13 1 2.57 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $33.14, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Hempstract.

Risk and Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -8.57, indicating that its share price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Hempstract on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

