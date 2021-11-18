Revolution Populi Trading 29.4% Lower This Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $72.93 million and $336,153.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00218747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00087444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

