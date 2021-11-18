Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REYN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

