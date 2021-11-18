Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00217496 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00088624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.