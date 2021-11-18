Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4,359.50

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,359.50 ($56.96) and last traded at GBX 4,405 ($57.55), with a volume of 277789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,453 ($58.18).

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,062.50 ($66.14).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,792.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,549.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market cap of £71.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

