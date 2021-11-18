RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: RIOCF):

11/11/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $17.96 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.7763 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

