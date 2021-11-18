RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: RIOCF):
- 11/11/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $17.96 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.7763 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.
