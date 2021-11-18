Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 8% on Analyst Downgrade

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price was down 8% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $22.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Riskified traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 30,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 860,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

RSKD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,739,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

