RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the October 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,909. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $16.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

