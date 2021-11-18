Robert W. Baird Increases Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $198.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

KEYS opened at $194.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $194.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.89.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

