Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $134.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities cut their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE:RBLX opened at $124.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $125.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $161,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 909,590 shares of company stock worth $79,417,474 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.