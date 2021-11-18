Rocket Vault Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,421.73 or 1.00920061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.39 or 0.07101739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

