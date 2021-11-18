Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.90

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 6868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

