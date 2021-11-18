Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$70.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
RCI traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
