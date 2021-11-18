Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$70.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

RCI traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

