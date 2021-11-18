Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price target on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.23.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.29. The company had a trading volume of 352,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,206. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$54.69 and a one year high of C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$29.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.22.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

