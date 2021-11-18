Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 3.8%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $8.08. 557,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 458,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

