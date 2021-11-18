Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $234.85 and last traded at $235.85, with a volume of 5782148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.11.

Specifically, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $165,191,940 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.14.

The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Roku by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Roku by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in Roku by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

