Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.42

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 73634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROOT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Root alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Root by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.