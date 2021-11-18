Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $119.52. 4,922,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

