Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.930 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.61. 302,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.22. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $104.92 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

