Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $104.92 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.