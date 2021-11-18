Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.00. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.69.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $3.00 on Thursday, reaching $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,740. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

