Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RTOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of RTOXF opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Rotork has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

