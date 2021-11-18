Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Tops $4.95 on Major Exchanges

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00008711 BTC on popular exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.47 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

