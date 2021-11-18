Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 12,768 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,844,000 after buying an additional 534,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $61.34 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.54.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

