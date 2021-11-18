Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 30,496 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 229,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIV stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

