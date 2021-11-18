Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 80,379 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.70% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $582,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,854,000.

NASDAQ:INDY opened at $52.33 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

