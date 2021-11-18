Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) a C$7.00 Price Target

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) has been assigned a C$7.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

SSL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.84.

Shares of TSE:SSL traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.70. 131,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,292. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.56.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

