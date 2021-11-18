Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of AAON worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON stock opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.