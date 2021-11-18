Royal Bank of Canada Buys 14,234 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

