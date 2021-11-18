Royal Bank of Canada Buys 14,981 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Jamf were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jamf by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $8,945,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jamf during the second quarter worth about $5,180,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,307,681.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215 in the last ninety days.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.