Royal Bank of Canada Buys 158,466 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,466 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

