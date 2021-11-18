Royal Bank of Canada Buys 82,780 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,780 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,565.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 912,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 448,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,067,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 315,605 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,163,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,816,000.

BATS ECH opened at $24.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

