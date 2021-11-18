Royal Bank of Canada Buys 9,102 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.30% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

