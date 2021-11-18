Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.61% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 82,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 235,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $51.13.

