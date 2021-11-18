Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.76% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of ROBT opened at $57.29 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $59.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12.

