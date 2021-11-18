Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 140.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $358,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

ACHC opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

