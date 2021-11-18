Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,253 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SIMO. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.54.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.