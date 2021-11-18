Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,321 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Covetrus worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Covetrus by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.64. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.